May 21 2022 09:06
With the increasing prevalence of monkeypox cases, some have also increased concerns about the danger of this disease to human life and how to prevent it.
The viral disease was first detected in monkeys, and the infection is usually transmitted through close contact and is most common in West and Central Africa.
The disease has rarely spread elsewhere, so this new wave of cases outside the African continent has raised concern.
According to the Robert Koch Institute, infection is usually transmitted through contact with infected animals or through the blood and secretions of animals, and infection may also occur through eating monkey meat and exposure to animal sprays, according to the DW website.
And the epidemiologist Hunter said that infection occurs when patients’ blisters are transmitted to the wounds or eyes of other people, and it may also occur through inhalation of droplets containing particles from the sick person.
Hunter from the University of East Anguilla excludes that the infections currently spreading in Europe will cause deaths, considering that this is completely unexpected.
According to the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, males and females are equally susceptible to monkeypox, but statistics remain that most deaths in Africa due to monkeypox are among children.
It is worth noting that monkeypox continues to spread in different parts of the world, as the first case of infection was confirmed in Europe on May 7 for a person who returned to England from Nigeria, where monkeypox is endemic, and Portugal recorded 14 cases, and Spain confirmed seven cases. The United States and Sweden have also reported one case each. And the Italian authorities recorded one confirmed case, and two other cases were suspected. Belgium and France also confirmed cases of the disease, and Israel recorded its first case on Friday.
Source: agencies
#Monkeypox #infection #transmitted
Leave a Reply