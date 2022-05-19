For monkeypox “people at risk are those who have occasional sexual intercourse. Remember that gays can have monogamous relationships or have casual relationships like heterosexual people“This was declared by Fabrizio Marrazzo, spokesman for the Gay Party for LGBT +, Solidarity, Environmental and Liberal rights.

“Regarding the smallpox epidemic, we ask for clarification from the Ministry of Health and that claims such as that of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), which states that gay people are at risk for this epidemic, be prohibited. we ask the Ministry to intervene to prevent a stigma against gay people from being created again as in the 1980s“.