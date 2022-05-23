Raising monkeypox to an international emergency? “I believe the hypothesis of the World Health Organization is a due act, until the situation is further clarified. We certainly cannot let a phenomenon with these characteristics pass without working on it, even if there are no elements of an alarm”. Massimo Galli, former director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan, said this at Adnkronos Salute regarding the possible decision of the WHO to classify monkeypox as an international health emergency.

“In order to be able to quickly resolve this phenomenon, as we all hope – he added – we need to manage things in the best possible way and the health emergency tool also serves to alert the health systems of all countries”.