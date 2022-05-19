Suspected case of monkeypox in Ile-de-France. This was reported by Bfmtv explaining that the French Ministry of Health has issued a bulletin to doctors, but has not provided details on the patient. We only know that he has a body temperature above 38 degrees, a ‘vesicular rash’, pneumonia or encephalitis with no identified cause.

A CASE ALSO IN ITALY – Monkeypox arrives in Italy, the first case identified in Rome. The first Italian case of monkeypox was identified at the Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute of the Capital. a young adult returning from a stay in the Canary Islands who had presented himself to the emergency room of Umberto I “, announces the national institute for infectious diseases in Rome.” Two other suspected cases are under investigation “, adds Inmi.

HOPE – “We keep a high level of attention” on monkeypox, “thanks to our European and national surveillance network”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza from Berlin for the meeting of G7 ministers. “Right here in Berlin at the G7 I spoke informally about it with Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and the other ministers”, added the minister – as reported by the ministry – underlining that “Ecdc and Hera will be involved”, that is the European Center for prevention and disease control and the new EU agency for biological safety.

SILERI – On the monkeypox “institutions are careful, but there is no alarmism. There are currently around twenty cases of infected people in the world, the difference from previous outbreaks is that many of these cases do not have an epidemiological link with the areas of Africa where monkeypox is endemic. ” The Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri told Adnkronos Health. “The advice, in case you notice symptoms, in particular the appearance of rounded blisters, is to contact your family doctor”.