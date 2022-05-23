Pets of people infected with monkeypox should be quarantined and isolated from other animals to prevent them from becoming transmitters of the disease, even in wild animals.

This was made known by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) in a risk report.

There would be a potential risk of

contagion from people to animals

The virus mainly affects young people.

According to health authorities, there is a potential risk of contagion from people to animals.

As EL TIEMPO had pointed out, as of May 21, the World Health Organization (WHO) had been notified of 92 confirmed cases of monkeypox and 28 suspected cases, detected in 12 countries where the disease is not endemic, including several in the European Union, the United States, Australia, and Canada.

The risk of contagion of monkeypox in the general population is a case study by health authorities on Monday, after the increase in cases in Europe and North America.

The ECDC recommends taking measures so that all mammalian pets that have been in contact with positive cases and their close contacts “are quarantined and tested”.

For now, the report orders that these animals must “comply with quarantine and be tested.”

The world health organization fears that the disease, endemic in parts of central and western Africa, will spread.

Euthanasia should only be considered

when it is not possible to apply these measures

According to the WHO, it is the first time that cases have been registered simultaneously in several countries and among people who have not traveled to the regions of Africa where the disease is endemic.

The ECDC report states that “rodents should ideally be isolated in spaces that are monitored with airflow control and ensure their welfare, such as laboratories, government spaces, kennels or animal protection organization facilities. There they must be subjected to PCR tests before the end of the quarantine. euthanasia should only be considered when it is not possible to apply these measures”.

“Other species of mammals can quarantine at home if welfare conditions allow it (such as going outside in fenced spaces in the case of dogs and access to veterinary services), and avoiding visits from third parties. and the departure of animals from homes”.

The ECDC recommends that nations increase efforts in the identification and tracing of monkeypox infections in humans.

