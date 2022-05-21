May 21 2022 10:55
British experts and the World Health Organization have warned that the worst with regard to monkeypox is yet to come, amid international fears that the virus will turn into a global epidemic, after spreading in more than one continent.
The World Health Organization mobilized its institutions, during an emergency meeting, on Friday, to discuss the concerns that accompany the frightening outbreak of monkeypox.
It is scheduled to meet the strategic committee of the organization and the advisory group on epidemiology to discuss the outbreak of infection, which has recorded more than 100 cases outside African countries, where the infection is endemic.
The World Health Organization said: It is not the entity concerned with declaring a state of public emergency.
She emphasized that there is a committee of experts made up of scientists from all over the world that is authorized to do so.
This comes as a senior US administration official said, on Friday, that it is likely that more monkeypox cases will be discovered in the United States in the coming days, but the risk to citizens is still low at the moment.
In the midst of a successive series of injuries in Britain, Spain, Portugal and America, France, Australia, Canada, Belgium and Germany announced new cases.
While the world was busy containing the Corona epidemic, the countries of the African continent suffered from the spread of monkeypox in the past few months and were able, according to the African Public Health Agency, to contain many cases.
However, scientists do not expect the infection to develop into a pandemic like COVID-19 because the disease does not spread as easily as SARS-CoV-2.
There is no specific vaccine for monkeypox, but information shows that vaccines used to prevent smallpox are effective up to 85% against monkeypox, according to the World Health Organization.
Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
