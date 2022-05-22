The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) declare as homophobes and racists Some comments on monkey poxsince most of the detected cases involve homosexual, bisexual or men who have sex with other men.

Matthew Kavanagh, Associate Director of UNAIDS He stressed “These stigmas and reproaches undermine confidence and the ability to respond effectively to epidemics like this one.”

“The disease is spread by having close contact with an infected person, so it can affect everyone,” he stressed.

Rashes on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, lesions, pustules are the identifiable visible symptoms of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the monkey poxendemic to West Africa, has symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and fatigue.

The symptoms last between 14 and 21 days, there is no treatment and it heals itself, more than five countries present cases of this disease and affirms the organization which is less contagious than the eradicated smallpox of decades ago.

