There Sweden declared today that he had found a first case of Mpoxvariant of the monkeypox and for which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency. This follows an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to other countries. «We have had confirmation that there is a case of the most serious type of smallpox in Sweden.the so-called Clade I,” said Health and Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed at a press conference.

What Sweden says

The agency said that the person contracted the infection during a stay in an area of ​​Africa where a major epidemic of mpox Clade 1 is currently ongoing. At least 450 people died during the first epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the disease has since spread to parts of central and eastern Africa. Forssmed then further pointed out: «I believe that the the situation is serious, but there is no reason to be alarmed: the risk of infection is low. We are well prepared and the health services have good procedures in place. It is a known disease. There are vaccines and we have vaccines in stock,” the Swedish agency Tt reported.

