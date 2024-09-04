New Big Houses.- The authorities of the Fifth Health Jurisdiction ruled out that there is any indication of “monkeypox” in the region, indicating that at the state level protocols and continuous monitors are followed to prevent it from reaching the state, pointing out that the most they are currently working on is to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Although Covid “is here to stay,” health and education authorities are working in a coordinated manner to avoid conditions that affect the population, so care is maintained both at home and in schools.

In this regard, the Head of Epidemiological Surveillance, Tobias Rafael Magaña Sevilla, stated that at home parents are already aware that if they suspect that their child is sick, they should not send him to school to avoid contagion, while in schools there are filters to take care of the children’s hygiene such as the use of antibacterial gel and taking care of their temperature.

With these controls and the fact that the Health authorities have already completed the vaccination schedules with their boosters, the cases of Covid 19 are under control, despite the sudden appearance of strains that, although very aggressive with symptoms such as sudden headache and fever, are not serious or fatal.

“At the moment, the most common cases we have had are colds due to the change in climate, but everything is within normal limits and we have not had any spikes or serious cases as we did during the pandemic when a large part of the population had not yet received their vaccine,” said Magaña Sevilla.

For her part, the Director of the Fifth Health Jurisdiction, Alma Rosa Valles Martínez, confirmed that indeed, in the Northwest region the epidemiological panorama is under control and no serious cases of diseases such as Covid-19 have been stopped, much less cases of the so-called “monkeypox” due to the control filters that are in place in conjunction with other public institutions such as government and education.