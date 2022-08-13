From July 22 to August 7, the country jumped from 592 to 1,721 positive diagnoses of the disease, according to a report.

THE WHO (World Health Organization) confirmed a 190.7% increase in the number of monkeypox cases in Brazil. From July 22nd to August 7th, the country jumped from 592 to 1721 positive diagnoses, according to a report released on Wednesday (10.Aug.2022). Here’s the intact (648 KB).

The organization claims that Brazil had the “biggest increase on record” in the world: “In the last 7 days, 42 countries reported an increase in the weekly number of cases, with the largest increase recorded in Brazil. There are 14 countries that have not reported new cases for more than 21 days, the maximum incubation period for the disease.”

According to the WHO, there was a 19% increase in the number of infected with the virus. monkeypox in the world: there were 6217 in the last week, while 5213 new cases were registered from July 25th to August 1st.

In all, 27,814 people were diagnosed with monkeypox in 89 countries. The WHO records 11 deaths from the disease, one of them in Brazil.

NAME CHANGE

The WHO informed on Friday (12.aug) that the disease and the variants of the virus will have new names. In communiquéthe organization said it had called in experts to make the changes.

The lineages no longer carry the name of the regions of Africa and are now recognized by means of Roman numerals. According to the note, the change is to avoid discrimination.

“Newly identified viruses, related diseases and virus variants should be named in order to avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group, and to minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare”declares the WHO.

The new names of the disease and its variants, however, have not yet been defined.

Read the symptoms, ways of transmission, prevention and treatment: