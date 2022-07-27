Monkeypox, despite having a relatively low number of cases in the world compared to other epidemics – 18,000, according to the WHO bulletin this Wednesday (27) – is worrying health authorities and is already considered a global health emergency. . Transmissible by direct contact, mainly sexual intercourse, the so-called monkeypox still does not have a vaccine specifically designed for the disease.

Two vaccines used against smallpox, eradicated from the world in 1980, are currently being used: Imvanex/Imvamune/Jynneos and ACAM2000.

The first is developed by the Danish Bavarian Nordic, made from a live virus, which does not replicate. It was approved by the European Union last week, was already used in two doses in the United States and Canada. ACAM2000 is produced by Sanofi, was also approved in the United States and uses the live virus, but with the ability to replicate. After a single application, the sting leaves a lesion, as in the BCG vaccine.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the vice president of Bavarian Nordic, Rolf Sass Sorensen, said that countries that bought stocks of the vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical company did so nine weeks ago. Brazil, however, continues without negotiating the purchase of the immunizer and may be without.

Per year, Bavarian produces 30 million units of the vaccine, with a two-dose dosage. “For countries that arrive later, such as (it may be the case of) Brazil, we will still be able to offer a small amount this year to alleviate emergency situations and then ensure that they receive, in the first place, until the second quarter of the year that come,” Sorensen told the newspaper.

In a note, the Ministry of Health stated that it negotiates the purchase of doses in conjunction with the WHO, responsible for coordinating, globally, with the manufacturer.