Genoa – “The WHO declared monkeypox a serious global health emergency yesterday. 15 months after the end of the emergency in which it was the protagonist, monkeypox – now renamed mpox – is once again causing fear”. This was stated in a post on X Matthew Bassetti director of the infectious diseases department of the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, underlining the need to organize ourselves with all therapeutic and prophylactic measures to avoid global diffusion”.

“The new viral strain called Clade1, adds Bassetti – is very different from the previous one and more aggressive and virulent. We are talking about about 15 thousand cases in the African continent since the beginning of the year and 461 deaths. The virus – he continues – is showing that it is capable of crossing the borders of the countries where it has been described most and establishing itself in areas where it was not present until now”.



Monkeypox: What We Know About the New Variant August 15, 2024

According to the infectious disease specialist, the most worrying thing is that the main victims today are minors. According to data released by the WHO, 39% of the cases and 62% of the deaths reported from the beginning of the year until May in the Democratic Republic of Congo – he underlines – concerned children under 5 years of age. 20% of the deceased were under one year old and, according to Save the Children, even newborns as young as two weeks old are being admitted to hospitals because of the disease.

“It is – continues the professor – a infectious disease that is difficult to contain. There could be cases of importation related to travel, even in our country. We need to organize ourselves quickly – he concludes in the post – with all therapeutic and prophylactic measures to avoid global spread”.