Monkeypox | Argentina quarantined cargo ship due to suspected monkeypox

Monkey pox|One of the crew members of the cargo ship has been taken to the hospital.

Argentina authorities have quarantined a cargo ship on its way from Brazil to the country due to suspected monkeypox, reports Reuters.

According to the Argentine Navy, the Liberian-flagged ship was supposed to pick up cargo until the ship was ordered to anchor along the Parana River for monkeypox tests on the personnel.

One of the staff members was unwell and had a fever. He was taken to the hospital where tests were performed. According to the hospital, it may be monkeypox, but the diagnosis has not yet been confirmed.

The Argentine Ministry of Health has activated an emergency protocol due to the incident. In Argentina, eight cases of monkeypox have previously been confirmed.

World last week, the health organization WHO declared a global health emergency due to monkeypox, as the new variant is spreading rapidly in Africa.

The new variant is believed to be more contagious and deadly than the previous variant that began spreading in 2022.

A variant has already been found, for example, in Sweden. The sick person had stayed in Africa, and he sought treatment in Stockholm.

According to the WHO, the monkeypox epidemic can still be stopped. According to the organization, for example, there is no need for the closures seen during the corona pandemic.