Monkeypox… and the lessons of “Corona”
So far, the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox has reached 28,220, including 27,875 cases in countries that have no previous history of the outbreak of that virus, and 345 cases in countries that have previously announced that epidemic, including the United States of America, which has announced 7,510 infections so far.
The first announcement of the discovery of this virus dates back to 1958 among animals in Central and West Africa, followed in 1970 by the announcement of the first human infection in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and then its spread in many regions of the world. Last Friday, Washington announced that the outbreak of monkeypox had reached a “public health emergency”, after a significant increase in the number of HIV infections, especially in New York State.
Although the World Health Organization did not declare the “monkeypox” virus a global epidemic, the organization called on all countries of the world to take many preventive measures to confront it, during the second meeting of the Emergency Committee, which was held on Thursday, July 21, to discuss developments in the outbreak of the virus. Those who follow the recommendations of that committee will find that most of them focus on taking measures similar to those taken to confront the Covid-19 epidemic.
Among those recommendations is the need to activate or develop health and multisectoral coordination mechanisms to enhance all aspects of preparedness for the response to monkeypox and to stop human-to-human transmission. Non-discrimination or discrimination between carriers of the virus and the rest of society, and intensification of detection capacities through awareness-raising and training of health workers, including primary care workers and many clinics such as reproductive health clinics, urgent/emergency care departments, dental clinics, dermatology, and veterinary medicine. Children, infectious diseases, and others.
In addition to the need to implement community campaigns to spread awareness about the dangers of this virus and ways to prevent it, and implement immediate response measures with the aim of stopping the transmission of the virus between humans, and strengthening the capabilities of health infrastructure.
We can be certain that all of these measures, whether before, during or after the outbreak of monkeypox, had already been implemented in the United Arab Emirates before the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which strongly contributed to mitigating its consequences and speeding recovery from its serious negative effects. that affected all countries of the world.
The UAE’s policy in this field was to develop and implement emergency, crisis and disaster management strategies, which begin with analyzing and evaluating risks, then formulating national plans to confront them and implementing training and exercise programs to ensure the safety of those plans in order to ensure the success and effectiveness of the response to confront the pandemic and reduce as much as possible its negative repercussions. Thus, protecting the national economy and infrastructure from collapse and deterioration in order to reduce the recovery time from the crisis. In addition to the procedures for spreading awareness among members of society, who come from all cultures of the world.
There is no doubt that the lessons learned from the Covid-19 epidemic have contributed to the crystallization of the strategy of preventing “monkeypox”, and thus protecting society and the economy from any risks that may occur as a result of its spread, God forbid.
* Emirati researcher
#Monkeypox.. #lessons #Corona
Leave a Reply