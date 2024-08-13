Monkeypox: UA declares health emergency, waiting for WHO

The African Union’s health agency has declared monkeypox a “public health emergency”, its highest alert level. The Africa CDC, the continent’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced this in response to the continent’s growing smallpox epidemic, issuing a “clarion call to action” to stop its spread. A new strain of Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in September 2023 and has since been reported in several neighboring countries, raising fears of a spread of the virus. A total of 38,465 cases of the disease have been recorded in 16 African countries since January 2022, with 1,456 deaths, including a 160% increase in cases in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to data published last week by the Africa CDC health agency.

“Mpox has now crossed borders, affecting thousands of people across our continent (…) I announce, with a heavy heart but with an unwavering commitment to our people, to our African citizens, that we are declaring Mpox a continental public health emergency,” Africa CDC President Jean Kasenya said in a press conference. “This declaration is not a mere formality, but a clear call to action. It is a recognition that we can no longer afford to be reactive. We have to be proactive and aggressive in our efforts to contain and eliminate this scourge,” added the health officialThe decision of the continental agency, which will allow the release of funds and the organization of a continental response, comes on the eve of a World Health Organization (WHO) emergency committee meeting to consider whether to declare the highest level of alert in response to the outbreak. “Given the spread of MPOX outside the DRC and the possibility of further international spread within and beyond Africa, I have decided to convene an emergency committee to advise me whether this outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced in recent days. This is the highest alert that WHO can activate, and it is the head of WHO who can decree it on the advice of the committee.