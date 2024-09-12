Rich countries have hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine that could help fight the monkeypox outbreak in Africa, but donor countries are far short of what is needed, according to a Reuters tally of public data, documents and estimates from non-governmental organizations.

Vaccines are stored for years in countries such as Japan, the United States and Canada in case smallpox, a disease that has been eradicated and is related to monkeypox but is more dangerous, returns.

Some vaccines were used outside Africa in 2022, when monkeypox spread globally.

Less than 4 million doses have been pledged out of an estimated 18 to 22 million doses needed to vaccinate 10 million people in the next six months, depending on the type of vaccine, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

“It’s not a technical issue, it’s a political issue,” Maria Van Kerkhove, acting director of the WHO’s pandemic preparedness and prevention department, told Reuters.

“Vaccines are useless on the shelves,” she added. “Why not give them to people who need them now?”

About the disease and its vaccine

The current outbreak began in early 2023 in the Congo, which has the majority of the 37,500 cases and 1,451 deaths.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said the disease has spread to 14 African countries.

The first vaccination campaign in Congo is scheduled to begin in early October using 265,000 doses provided by donors.

Health officials are concerned about a new strain known as subtype 1B, which was first detected in Congo and appears to spread more easily through contact.

Other factors hampering the response to the monkeypox outbreak include slow regulatory processes at the World Health Organization and in Congo, high vaccine prices, and other health crises exacerbated by the country’s conflict.

Where are the doses?

There are 3 vaccines recommended by the World Health Organization in stockpiles around the world, which are:

The Genius vaccine, known as Imvanix or Imvamune outside the United States, is made by Bavarian Nordic. LC-16 vaccine, manufactured by KM Biologics. ACAM2000 vaccine, manufactured by Emergent BioSolutions.