Monkeypoxthe monkeypoxcontinues its journey and in Spain and Portugal have been another 40 new cases reported: it is a viral infection rarely found in Europe, with both outbreaks concentrated in the areas of Madrid And Lisbon.

While theWHO (World Health Organization) is trying to pull the strings of the situation that affects the new epidemic, in Britain, health authorities said they had revealed 7 cases of monkeypox this month. Health officials also said the virus could be sexually transmitted.

It is no coincidence that in Madrid, for the 23 reported cases, it was thought that they were transmitted through unprotected sexual relations: “In general, its transmission occurs through respiratory drops, but the characteristics of the 23 suspected infections indicate that it is transmitted through body fluids during sexual intercourse “reads the press release, which does not provide further information.

Monkeypox: the epidemic continues in Europe

With regard to infected individuals, it was stated that: “They are all young adult males and most of them are men who have sex with other men, but not all of them“He said on the radio Cadena Ser Elena Andradas, responsible for public health in the Madrid region. Another 20 suspected cases of monkeypox or monkeypox – endemic to parts of central and western Africa – have been reported in the Lisbon region, the Portuguese health ministry said in a statement: “The cases were all among males, most of them young, who had ulcerated lesions“, Has been specified.

Symptoms of monkeypox or monkeypox traceable to humans are: a ‘rash that often starts on the face and then moves to other parts of the body; fever; muscle aches and chills. It is important to specify that most individuals affected by the infection recover from the disease within a few weeks. Transmission can also occur through close contact with infected animals such as rodents and monkeys and is limited between people. Monkeypox was fatal only in rare cases.

The United Kingdom Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), a public health protection body, he has declared:” The United Kingdom Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has detected 2 additional cases of monkeypox, one in London and one in south-east England. The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed monkeypox cases in England from May 6 to May 9, with recent cases predominantly in gay, bisexual or men having sex with men (MSM). The last 2 cases have no travel links to a country where monkeypox is endemic, so it is possible that they contracted the infection through community transmission. “ “Monkeypox has not previously been described as a sexually transmitted infection, although it can be transmitted by direct contact during sex. It can also be transmitted through other close contact with a person who has monkeypox or contact with clothing or underwear used by a person who has monkeypox. The 2 new cases have no known links with previous cases announced on May 16th, 14th and 7th“. See also Conalep Sinaloa seeks to integrate young people into the business sector All four additional cases were men who have sex with men or identify as gay or bisexual. No one found any links to the three previously confirmed cases, the first of which was related to the trip from Nigeria, raising fears over the spread of the virus in the community.