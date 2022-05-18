from Silvia Turin

Endemic disease in West Africa. Infections are monitored to understand the transmission chains. It does not cause serious consequences. It manifests with flu symptoms and a major rash that looks like measles or herpes

The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring some small human outbreaks of the so-called monkeypox reported in the UK, Spain and Portugal.

What is It is a virus belonging to the orthopoxvirus family usually associated with travel to West Africa. It usually causes one mild illness which heals spontaneously within a few weeks. There are no specific treatments or vaccines. Incubation usually lasts from 6 to 13 days (but can last up to 21). Distinctive signs are a visible rash (similar to syphilis, herpes, measles), fever, headache, body aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and fatigue. It is transmitted for close contact with body fluids and fluids (and droplets of saliva) from animals or people, but not easily transmitted. Human smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980, thanks to vaccination, which in the past also helped, as a drug, stop the transmission of monkeypox, for example during the 2003 US epidemic. See also Covid today Italy, 220,532 infections and 294 deaths: January 11 bulletin

The total number of cases reported In the UK I am 4 additional cases have just been reported, compared to the first 3 reported on 7 May. The four most recent would have all been infected in London, there are no known links of infected people with countries where the virus is endemic. In all, in the UK there are active 7 cases.

The Portugal confirmation 5 cases, plus 20 suspects: all in the region of Lisbon and the Tagus Valley.

There Spain noted 8 suspected cases in Madridaccording to the documents seen by main Iberian newspaper, El Pais. It was not possible to identify an epidemiological link between most of the affected people, the newspaper specifies, a sign that demonstrates that there are several unidentified transmission chains of the virus.

All cases identified in the three countries they are among men: The UK Health Security Agency asked gay and bisexual men to report possible symptoms because the four most recent cases were identified within those groups. See also Covid in Italy, today's April 13 bulletin: 62,037 new cases and 155 deaths

In the past cases only from import There are two subtypes of monkeypox virus, the West African clade (the one found in the English cases) and the Congo Basin (Central Africa) clade. Monkeypox to date one very rare disease in Europe. Since the virus was first identified in a human in 1970, all cases diagnosed on the continent have occurred in people who had traveled to endemic areas and in their close contacts. Now while the first reports from the UK started from a trip to Nigeria, the following ones had no ties to these people or to African countries. Hence, the alert that is trying to verify contacts and the possibility of local broadcast.

