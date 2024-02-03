I am To date, 13 cases of monkeypox have been found in Tuscany, a rare viral form widespread especially in Africa and tropical countries. The Region, with the competent sectors, is in close contact with the local health authorities for constant monitoring of the situation, which appears to be stable and under control. This was announced in a press release from the Region which specifies that “the cases were all promptly taken care of and the public hygiene services started epidemiological investigations and then proceeded to notify the cases to the Ministry of Health”. The Region is also working on organizing vaccination, entrusted to the company's infectious disease centres.

Symptoms and transmission

The symptoms, as stated on the Ministry of Health website, usually include: fever, drowsiness, headache, muscle pain. The most frequent signs are: swollen lymph nodes and rashes or skin lesions. The rash usually begins within three days of the onset of fever. Lesions may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, may crust, dry out, and fall off. Symptoms typically last 2 to 4 weeks and go away on their own without treatment.

The virus is transmitted through close contact with a symptomatic case. Rash, body fluids (such as fluid, pus, or blood from skin lesions), and scabs are particularly infectious.