ofSven Barthel shut down

Elon Musk’s start-up Neuralink has published a video showing a monkey that can control a computer game with the help of a brain chip – apparently only with its thoughts.

San Francisco – A monkey sitting in front of a monitor playing a computer game using mind control? Two microchips equipped with artificial intelligence and planted in the animal’s brain make it possible. The scene does not take place in a science fiction film, but in the company’s laboratory Neuralink. A start-up from Tesla founder Elon Musk that has set itself the goal of expanding the use of the human brain with AI implants. The company posted a video of the experiment entitled “Monkey MindPong” on YouTube.

It shows how the nine-year-old macaque, who goes by the name of “pager”, first controls the game with a joystick and is rewarded for each hit by always being allowed to take a sip of banana juice. Meanwhile, the chip implant measures his brain waves. It is connected to the parts of his brain that control the left and right halves of the body.

Elon Musk uses computer chips to convert brain signals into technical impulses

In this way, the Neuralink technology learns which regions of the monkey’s brain are active when controlling the game. For example, when you raise your right hand, certain brain regions * are more active than when you simply move your hand to the right or down. An algorithm decodes the signals received via the chip and teaches the technology to anticipate intended motion sequences in real time. In another attempt, the monkey can finally be seen mastering the game without a joystick. The control now takes place exclusively via his brain waves and thus via the signals decoded by the chip, which are transmitted to the game computer.

As expected, animal rights activists reacted indignantly and let their displeasure with the research experiment run free on social media. Neuroscientists, on the other hand, see it as a significant step towards more efficient monitoring of human health. Elon Musk * announced on Twitter that Neuralink technology will enable paralyzed people to operate smartphones. In addition, it should be able to warn of strokes or heart attacks.

And according to Elon Musk, no one has to worry about Monkey Pager. This is fine, said Musk at a press conference to present the Neuralink research results. He referred to the advantages of wireless signal transmission and asked: “Or do you see any cables that come through the skin of the animal?” *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA