Animals know how to be loyal to the people who have cared for them all their life. Dogs do it. But other beautiful creatures do too. Like this sweet wild animal. There monkey visits old sick woman and asks for a hug. She she always fed him when he could.

Photo source from IBC Tamilnadu YouTube video

In a video that appeared on social network, two women are seen inside the same room. One is lying in bed. Evidently he is very ill and he is also an elderly person. But suddenly someone comes inside his room to say hello.

It is a small monkey running towards the elderly and sick person lying in his bed. The woman recognizes her and gives her a huge smile. The animal, a macaque, had received a lot of help from the old woman. And since she couldn’t move, she went to see her.

After publication on YouTube, the video got thousands of views in a short time. The scene was recorded in India, as can be understood from the clothing worn by the two women protagonists of this very tender skit.

The monkey evidently missed the woman who fed her every day. Having not seen her for too long, the animal arrived unexpectedly at her home. And everyone was surprised at this visit.

Monkey visits the old sick woman and everyone is left speechless

The relative of the woman who is at the door joyfully witnesses this beautiful moving scene. While the elderly and sick woman lying in bed seems to be particularly delighted by the visit of her beloved monkey.

Impossible not to be excited to see the monkey climbing onto the woman’s bed to be able to greet her. And to take some sweet cuddles from the old lady for whom the animal dotes on.