Home page world

From: Franziska Vystrcil

divide

The macaque made such an astonished face in a Mexican zoo when a visitor showed it a magic trick. © Ken Ross/imago images

A zoo visitor films a monkey’s reaction to a magic trick. The funny video is now going viral on the internet.

Mexico – Maximiliano Ibarra performs a magic trick on a monkey during a visit to a zoo in Mexico. He can’t believe what he’s seeing. The macaque’s funny reaction wowed the web. The recording of the little monkey has already been viewed 9.3 million times (as of February 8).

BW24* shows the funny video of the amazed monkey.

Many users are also amazed at how similar the monkey is to a human in its reaction. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.