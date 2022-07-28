Researchers at the University of Medicine in Berlin, Germany, presented a study that brings evidence that the monkeypox virus has mutated that made it more contagious, leading to the outbreak of the disease in the world.

Published earlier this week on the scientific website biorxivthe research analyzed the virus genome from samples collected from 47 men, aged between 23 and 58 years, and compared them with other recent sequencing and also with genomes to the current outbreak.

According to the study, which is still in its preliminary stages, the genomes of Orthopoxviruses of this nature are known for their ability to adapt. Changes were found in the genetic material of one of the patients, such as duplicated and deleted genes. Six genes were also seen with mutations that altered protein structures.

The researchers further highlighted that “the plasticity of the genome (capacity for genetic change) is especially pronounced in two inverted terminal repeat (ITR) regions at the ends of the genome”, regions that affect virulence and would explain how the disease spread rapidly in such a long time. shortly.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), there are now more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox spread across 75 countries.