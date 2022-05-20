Fever and headache first, then pustules and pains but the disease usually clears up on its own. Contagion occurs with pus, more difficult through saliva. In the West, no serious cases.

1 What is monkeypox?

IS a virus that actually has its reservoirs mainly in rats, squirrels and dogs and can be transmitted from animals to humans. There are two strains of the Monkeypoxvirus: one from West Africa and another, more lethal, widespread in the Congo Basin.

2 How is it transmitted from human to human?

The virus is not easily transmitted. «The contagion occurs mainly through the liquid and the pus that can escape from blisters or pustules. It is more difficult to transmit through saliva, because outside the body the virus resists little, but with a prolonged kiss it is always possible. Even the droplet, the droplets that we emit when we breathe, can be a transmission vehicle, but as long as the contact is very prolonged and close “, explains Gianni Rezza, Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health. Monkeypox hhe published an article in the prestigious scientific journal Lancet. “The virus, on the other hand, is found only sporadically in the blood and is not present in the seminal fluid,” he continues.

3 What symptoms does it give?

Some, the ISS informs, are similar to those of the flu – fever, body aches, headaches, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue. Then the vesicles appear first, then the pustules, very itchy and painful, which tend to spread all over the body, even in the genitals. The disease usually clears up on its own within 14-21 days, explains the health ministry.

4 How is it different from smallpox eradicated in 1980?

THEMonkeypox is much less dangerous and contagious than the one that disappeared more than forty years ago. That generated a serious infection spread throughout the body, triggering those cytokine storms that attack multiple organs, as happens with Covid. The “original” smallpox had in fact a mortality of 30%, this ranges from 1% of the West African strain to 10% of the endemic one in the Congo Basin, of which there is no trace among the cases ascertained in Europe. “But those percentages drop radically in countries with advanced health systems,” reassures Nicola Petrosillo, head of the infectious diseases department of the Campus Bio-Medico in Rome. “In Central Africa when you get sick – he continues – there is no possibility of hydrating patients or giving them antibiotics when the pustules become infected and this explains the high mortality rates”.

5 Can asymptomatic people also be infected?

“Milder cases of monkeypox can go unnoticed and pose a risk of person-to-person transmission,” explains the ministry’s circular sent to the regions. This does not mean getting into paranoia and avoiding intimate contact with people who do not have connectable symptoms from now on. But in the presence of spots or extensive blisters on the body, experts recommend avoiding situations of promiscuity, from sexual (homosexual or straight) to sleeping in the same bed or drinking from the same glass.

6 How long does the incubation last?

Usually it goes from 6 to three days, but in some cases, the circular always informs, the gap has opened between 5 and 21 days.

7 Is there an effective vaccine to prevent infection?

The old vaccine against “human” smallpox also protects 85% from that of monkeys. But in Italy it has not been administered since 1977. However, there is a specific vaccine, “Jynneos”, authorized by the American FDA in 2019. But being an attenuated virus, it should not be administered to the immunosuppressed. “Its use – Rezza affirms – is conceivable for close contacts of positives, but always after careful evaluation of the risk-benefit ratio”.

8 Are there any drugs that are effective against the disease?

UThere is no specific treatment. But up to now, three antivirals have been used successfully: the smallpox tecovirimat and the drugs against cytomegalovirus cidofovir and brincidofovir. Usually, however, the disease is expected to pass by itself, as has almost always happened in the cases found in Western countries.