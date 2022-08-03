





Monkeypox has as its most visible symptom the high, pus-filled sores, but a Spanish study reveals that another skin rash has become frequent.

Published by scientific journal British Journal of Dermatologythe research points out that pseudo-pustules, as the tall, white marks are called, but which are solid and do not ooze pus, should be considered a specific symptom of monkeypox.

This type of lesion is rarely found in other diseases, but most of the 185 patients analyzed by the Spanish researchers had this type of lesion.

According to the study, patients have a smaller number of lesions than those seen in other outbreaks, with them concentrated in just one region of the body.

Cases of smallpox in monkeys requiring hospitalization and even death tolls are low, but the rashes often cause pain and can leave scars.







