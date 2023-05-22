Vinicius racial insults in Valencia-Real Madrid. “Monkey Monkey”. Ancelotti furious: it was the whole stadium, not just one person

The racist insults to Vinicius Junior during Valencia-Real Madrid go around the world. During the match at Mestalla, many fans screamed “monkey, monkey” to the Brazilian striker of the Blancos. The referee stopped the match for ten minutes, but the situation didn’t calm down. p

Then, towards the end of the match, a fight broke out between Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili and Vinicius: In the scrum, defender Hugo Duro held Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward with a strong grip on the neck and the blanco footballer freed himself with a slap.

Gesto cost him the red card. Vinicius then walked off the field making the sign “2” with his fingers (referring to a possible relegation to the Segunda Division, the Spanish Serie B). Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the game said he was disgusted by the racist scenes he witnessed throughout the match: “An entire stadium shouting monkey at a player, I’ve never seen such a thing. Today I don’t want to talk about football, but about what happened here. I think it’s more important. More than a defeat, don’t you think? I’m very calm, but what happened today shouldn’t happen.”

The former AC Milan coach underlined that it is not normal “for a stadium to shout ‘monkey’ at a player and for a coach to think of taking him away for that… There is something wrong in this championship”. These episodes “cannot happen, it was the whole stadium, not just one person, as on other occasions”. The coach argued that the referee should have “stopped the match and I would have said the same if we had won 3-0,” concluded Ancelotti after the match he lost 1-0.

Vinicius (photo Lapresse)



Racist insults to Vinicius, Infantino: in these cases victory by default is needed

“All our solidarity with Vinicius. There is no place for racism in football or in society. Fifa takes the side of all players who have experienced such a situation.” said Fifa number Gianni Infantino in an Instagram story. “Just for episodes like this, in FIFA competitions there is a structured three-step process, which we recommend at all levels of football. Initially the match is suspended and it is announced – he recalled – Afterwards the players leave the pitch and the announcer announces that the match will be definitively interrupted if other offenses are received. Finally, if these attacks continue, the match is stopped and victory is given to the opponents. Obviously it is easier to say to apply these rules than to do it, but we must support it through education”.

