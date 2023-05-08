Home page World

From: Caroline Gehrman

Split

A cleric in Thailand has embezzled a staggering sum of money. He deposited cash and bullion behind the temple of his order. Now he is threatened with trial.

Munich/Bangkok – In a Thai temple, there was apparently a case of fraud on an enormous scale. According to this, a Buddhist monk is said to have snatched donations of around eight million euros from under the sacred temple roofs. The 39-year-old had probably achieved some prominence in the Asian country as a meditation teacher. Then came the deep fall.

Monk arrested in Thailand: He is said to have embezzled a sum of millions

The monk was arrested along with two other suspects. According to media reports, this is the younger sister of the 39-year-old and the former abbot of the temple. The newspaper reports Bangkok Post.

It is not the first scandal in Buddhist religious orders in Thailand. Recently, a case made headlines in which monks tested positive for the drug crystal meth in a temple. In the current case, it’s not about drugs, but “only” about embezzled money. But the high sum has it all.

Cash and gold worth more than eight million euros were stolen and buried behind the temple

The police seized cash and gold bars worth at least 300 million Thai baht. This corresponds to the equivalent of more than eight million euros. The monk and his helpers buried part of their booty on a hill behind the temple. It should be donations from believers.

For orientation, what an immense amount it is by Thai standards: According to the Federal Statistical Office, the average annual income in Thailand in 2021 was 7,260 US dollars, i.e. about 245.52 Thai baht. The accused monk is said to have embezzled a sum that is more than 100 million times the annual earnings of a person in Thailand.

In Thailand, a monk is said to have embezzled a lot of money. Police there seized large amounts of cash and other items. © Bangkok Police

Captured money is said to come from donations from believers – the monk denies the allegations

The monk who loud Bangkok Post known by the religious name Phra Ajarn Khom, however, denies the allegations made. The temple is located in the province of Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast of the country. More than 90 percent of all Thais are Buddhists – religion plays an important role in the country.

The monks in their orange robes are highly respected and revered by many. However, critics say the clergy are increasingly striving for wealth and power. In addition, many monks in Thailand probably have a health problem because they are simply too fat.