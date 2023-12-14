“Normally”. This is how its current president, José Miguel Monje Carrillo (Águilas, 67 years old), who this Thursday announced in Cartagena that he will run for elections next year, faces the new scenario that is now opening up in the Region's Football Federation (FFRM). . “Of course. “Yes, I will show up,” he confirmed to questions from THE TRUTH. Brother-in-law of the former regional president Ramón Luis Valcárcel, Monje has been in charge of the FFRM since 2004 and had never had an opponent of the relevance of Mariano Albaladejo (Murcia, 52 years old), owner of Gesa Mediación and vice president of the FFRM, who last Wednesday announced that he will attend elections that have not yet set a date. It is only known that they will take place throughout 2024, the Olympic year, as will happen in the rest of the territories.

«The normal thing would be for him to resign. It is not an elected position, but rather a trusted person. If he has decided to run, the logical thing is for him to resign from the vice presidency that he currently holds. I'm going to wait a little to see what we do. Furthermore, we do not know when we are going to call the elections yet. There is a new format and the Ministry has not yet sent us the new criteria. The territorial elections cannot overlap with those of the Spanish Federation,” said Monje Carrillo about the electoral process that should begin shortly.

It does not seem likely that there will be a rapprochement with Mariano Albaladejo and, far from it, that both candidacies will end up merging into just one before the elections. «[Mariano Albaladejo] He hasn't raised anything with me and he has been vice president for a long time. A few days ago he informed me that he was going to show up. Monday or Tuesday next week we will have coffee, but I don't know what you mean when you talk about improving the institution. The Murcia Football Federation is an entity that I took over 19 years ago with 480,000 euros in turnover and today it has a turnover of almost 10 million euros. From 12,800 licenses we have gone to 60,000. We have brutal economic resources and zero debt. In assets we have 3.4 million euros and in own resources, 4.3…I would like many companies in Murcia to have these accounts. Lack of transparency? “We have all our bodies in order and everything is done in accordance with the law,” defended Monje.

Your applause for Rubiales



Regarding his support for Luis Rubiales after the case of the non-consensual kiss with Jenni Hermoso, at the medal ceremony after the final of the last Women's World Cup, he alleged that “we all went to that Assembly thinking that Luis Rubiales was going to resign. He sent a message to all the media the day before announcing that he was going to resign. And at ten in the morning he brought all the territorial presidents together and that was his message. In the Assembly, he recounted all the achievements of his administration, which have been many since his work has been good. His family was there and a farewell was being staged there. Normal in these cases. We were applauding the achievements he had achieved, thinking that he was going to resign. He didn't do it and he threw us off,” Monje confessed.

He, who was one of his main supporters in the RFEF and who defended Rubiales until the last moment, understands that his departure was necessary. “Both FIFA and UEFA have censured the attitude he had, which was inappropriate and it is very clear that he had no other option than to resign and leave the RFEF,” Monje stated yesterday in Cartagena.