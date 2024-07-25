The possibility of having environmental monitors to draw the attention of citizens and tourists who walk along the boardwalk of Mazatlan and they leave their trash behind or are playing loud music on their speakers, or are causing a disturbance in public by consuming alcohol, it sounds very positive. The first point where a pair of monitors will be placed will be in Olas Altas. We will see how the citizens react, knowing that this place is known for being a site where a lot of trash is left, and also has a high concentration of people practically every day of the week. It will definitely be the test of fire. We hope that there is support from the authorities so that these elements do their job well and the citizens begin to respect the rules.

Those who are upset and do not know who to turn to are the neighbors of the subdivision. Corner of the Valley, A few days ago, workers arrived and began cutting down trees in an area considered a green area that the construction company that built their houses gave to the neighbors. The men only managed to cut down two leafy trees and they stopped due to protests from the neighbors and because the police were called. Department of Ecology. The neighbors do not know when or who could have sold this green space and now they want to use it to build houses, which they consider illegal and could affect them. In Mazatlán it seems that if you don’t run, you fly.

In past municipal administrations, there have been various reported cases of private individuals taking over green areas in neighborhoods, with citizens unable to do much to prevent it. One of the spaces that was appropriated in this way is located on a corner of Cruz Lizárraga Avenue, in the Ferrocarrilera neighborhood. First, a convenience store was installed and then a tower of condominiums was built. We will see if the neighbors of this neighborhood will take advantage of this opportunity. Valley Corner can prevent them from taking over their green space.

The president of Sinaloa analyzed the pros and cons of the increase in bus fares in Sinaloa. CanacintraSergio Rojas Velarde. On the one hand, he acknowledged that the increase in the urban transport fare as proposed, that is, raising the price of air-conditioned vehicles to 14 pesos, will directly impact workers. But at the same time he acknowledged that the high cost of fuel and supplies affects transporters and an adjustment to the fare is necessary, but without affecting families as much. The deputies, for example, do not see the intention of the bus permit holders to increase the fare for students as viable, but this will finally be defined until August 7.

Finally, children can now take advantage of the Oasisinteractive space located in front of the Fisherman’s Monument and after citizens’ insistence, the municipality decided to repair it. Good for those who did it, but less than a month after reopening it, they say that the shower at the exit of this place is already faulty.

