Abu Dhabi Police developed the “Dangerous Driver System” based on artificial intelligence applications in the traffic field, in order to monitor violations and dangerous behaviors.

The director of the Safe City Center, Lieutenant Colonel Engineer Ahmed Suroor Al Shamsi, said that the mechanism of action of the “dangerous driver system” on the roads is focused on monitoring dangerous drivers in real time, by harnessing technology to detect dangerous driving behaviors, using a system of cameras enhanced with artificial intelligence, such as driver distraction. They use their phones while driving and suddenly swerve, cross the shoulder of the road, or do not leave enough space between vehicles.

He stated that Abu Dhabi Police implemented integrated smart systems to achieve the highest standards of life for members of society in the emirate, and used innovative technologies that would increase flexibility and ease of access to customers, and ensure early detection of crimes and prevent their occurrence, which contributes to enhancing Abu Dhabi Police’s proactive and preventive services.

Al Shamsi pointed out that Abu Dhabi Police is implementing a digital violations system that monitors violating vehicles in real time, such as vehicles with expired licenses, truck permit violations, and others, by analyzing digital data of the outputs of cameras and license plate readers.

The 2022 Sustainability Report, recently issued by Abu Dhabi Police, showed that the artificial intelligence systems it adopted to improve and enhance levels of safety and security on the roads, including the “Dangerous Driver” system, contributed to a decrease in the number of dangerous drivers by 44.8% in 2022, compared to previous years.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command has developed an integrated platform based on artificial intelligence, big data, and advanced systems to enhance traffic safety. The platform, through the Safe City System, conducts forward-looking analytical operations, identifies and analyzes types of violations, and tracks the locations and times of accidents and traffic congestion.

6 violations that cause fatal accidents

Abu Dhabi Police classified six violations – monitored using artificial intelligence techniques – as the most dangerous on the roads, noting that they cause fatal accidents, resulting in injuries and deaths, and distraction on the road was the most prominent cause. She stated that there is a large group of violations committed by drivers on a daily basis, but based on the analysis of data on traffic violations and accidents using artificial intelligence techniques, the police identified the most serious traffic violations that cause serious accidents, the most important of which are sudden deviation, failure to leave a safe distance between vehicles, and the vehicle driver’s preoccupation with… The road, whether using the phone or otherwise, and also crossing the red light, entering the road without making sure it is clear, and exceeding the permitted speed limits on the roads.