The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the monitoring of the first case of monkeypox in the country, in accordance with the policy of the country’s health authorities for early detection and investigation of monkeypox.

And she explained, in a statement, that the case belongs to a visitor (29 years old), from West Africa, who is receiving the necessary medical care in the country. The Ministry reassured the community members that the health authorities in the country are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts and follow-up.

And she stressed that, in cooperation with health authorities, she is following an epidemiological surveillance mechanism in accordance with the highest international practices, to ensure sustainable efficiency, protect society from communicable diseases and quickly discover cases, and work to limit the local spread of diseases and viruses, including monkeypox.



