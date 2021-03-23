Monitoring drivers on the roads of Moscow using cameras to fix violations will be strengthened. For these purposes, the city authorities are going to rent 250 traffic cameras for three years. Writes about this “Kommersant“.

According to the newspaper, the Moscow State Public Institution Administrator of the Moscow Parking Space (AMPP) held a tender for the lease of 250 fixed cameras for 824 million rubles. They will record violations of cars parked under the sign 3.27 “Stopping prohibited”, for which a fine of three thousand rubles is provided. Now there are 500 such devices installed in the city.

New complexes will be installed at the stations of the Moscow Central Ring (MCC) “Khoroshevo” and “Pererva” (MCD), metro stations “Kaluzhskaya”, “Fili”, “Filevsky Park”, “Kolomenskaya”, “Kashirskaya” “Yugo-Vostochnaya”, Dmitrievskaya Street, Lermontovsky Prospect, Strogino, Skhodnenskaya.

In the center of Moscow, cameras will be installed at the Krasnopresnenskaya, Chistye Prudy, Park Kultury metro stations, as well as on Paveletskaya embankment, on Smolenskaya Square, on Okhotny Ryad near the State Duma building. In addition, the stop will be controlled at the Bolshoi Moscow Circus on Vernadsky Avenue, opposite the entrance to the Moscow Zoo.

As stated in the terms of reference, each camera fixes a stopped car at a distance of 150 meters, while infrared illumination for fixing violations at night operates at a distance of 100 meters. The AMPP told the publication that several complexes will record violations of the rules of paid parking. They will be installed in those places where the townspeople have difficulties with parking due to arriving cars.

Earlier it was reported that the city authorities decided to dismantle signs warning of road cameras. According to the new edition of the traffic rules that entered into force on March 1, local authorities may not warn drivers about each road camera – it is enough to install a sign “Photo and video fixation” at the entrance to the settlement. It is noted that the corresponding signs will be dismantled before September 1.

