The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Friday 4 February

WHO notes that the coronavirus situation in Europe in a sort of truce which could follow the end of the pandemic.

The distribution of the first 11,200 doses of

Paxlovid, Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill.

In the last 7 days, a sharp decline in new Covid cases (-25%) and in the number of currently positive (-7.9%), intensive care admissions fell by 8.4%. According to the coordinator of the Cts Franco Locatelli we are moving towards a markedly favorable situation

. The latest bulletin for Thursday 3 February meanwhile records 112,691 new cases and 414 deaths.

9.20 am – Germany, infections are still increasing, 248,838 in 24 hours



Contagions still growing in Germany: in the last 24 hours the cases of new infections were 248,838, more than the 236,120 of yesterday. The incidence over seven days per 100 thousand inhabitants today stands at 1,349.5 cases, against 1283.2 yesterday.

9.09 am – Iss: Three Regions at high risk, but incomplete data sent. In the Marche the intensive at 26%, departments at 38% in Friuli



There are three Regions / Autonomous Provinces classified a high risk, according to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020, due to the impossibility of evaluation due to the incompleteness of the data sent. So the ministry-ISS control room gathered this morning for weekly monitoring. Three Regions / Autonomous Provinces are classified a moderate risk, of which a high probability of progression to high second risk. The remaining 15 Regions / Autonomous Provinces are classified a low risk. Finally, 10 Regions / Autonomous Provinces report at least one single resilience alert, and one reports multiple alerts. The highest occupancy of beds in the ICU for Covid patients is recorded this week in the Marche, with a value of 26.3%. The Autonomous Province of Trento follows with 24.4% and Friuli-Venezia Giulia with 21.1%. As for the medical departments, however, the higher occupancy of beds recorded this week in Friuli Venezia Giulia (38.8%), Liguria (38.3%) and Sicily (38.3%). See also Covid, cases drop in Germany and Great Britain. In New York 90 thousand infections, but no closure

8.44 am – ISS monitoring: Rt down to 0.93, incidence drops to 1,362 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Also intensive and departments already

In the period 12 January 2022-25 January 2022the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.93, down from the previous week (when it was 0.97) and below the epidemic threshold. However, it should be noted that various regions / ppaa reported problems in entering the data of the individual flow and in particular in reporting the presence of symptoms in all diagnosed cases. These are some of the data that emerge from the monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room on Covid-19. The document also notes a decrease in the weekly incidence at national level: 1,362 per 100 thousand inhabitants (28/01 / 2022-03 / 02/2021) against 1,823 per 100 thousand inhabitants (21/01 / 2022-27 / 01) / 2021).

The employment rate in intensive care and in non-critical area wards is falling. For the intensive at 14.8% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on February 3) compared to 16.7% (survey on January 27). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide at 29.5% (survey as of February 3) against 30.4% (survey as of January 27). See also Omicron variant, "it could be the end of the pandemic"

8.34 am – THE POINT ON VACCINES IN ITALY: 47.4 million immunized people, third doses to over 80% of the audience



I am 129,350,672 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 99.1% of those delivered. The people who have completed the cycle are 47,473,206 (87.90% of the population over 12). what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign, updated at 06.17 today. Then 34,302,674 additional / booster doses were administered to 80.68% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,071,416 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine (90.86% of those over 12). As for the administration to the audience 5-11 yearsthe total with at least one dose amounts to 1,213,517 (33.19%), while 570,240 (15.60%) have completed the vaccination cycle.

7.29 am – Covid and boycott, the Beijing Olympic Games begin



Officially start today, at 8pm local time, 1pm in Italian, the Beijing Winter Olympics: Olympics with which China wants to show the world its power, but which are held in a rigid security bubble of anti-Covid measures and clouded by criticism of the government and the controversy over the diplomatic boycott. The ceremony is held in the Bird’s Nest, the same where the ceremony for the opening of the Games in 2008 was held; and thus Beijing will become the first city in the world to have hosted both the summer and winter Olympics. The president will be present at the event Xi Jinping, flanked by Russian Vladimir Putin, confirming the strengthening of the strategic alliance between Russia and China even against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis. But there will not be among others the United States, Great Britain, Canada and Australia that have organized a diplomatic boycott in protest for the human rights situation in Chinaespecially the fate of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. See also Covid Germany today, incidence is still growing and exceeds 900