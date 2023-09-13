The National Elections Commission has confirmed that government employees, official bodies, and government officials are prohibited from supporting any of the candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, or conducting electoral propaganda for the benefit of any of them in any way.

This came based on the Committee’s monitoring of some government employees promoting electoral programs for a number of candidates through their personal accounts on social media sites, warning that this constitutes a violation of Article 39 of the Executive Instructions for Council Elections, as it states that “government employees and official bodies are prohibited from… Exploiting their powers to support any of the candidates or to conduct electoral propaganda in favor of any of them in any way.”

This comes within the framework of the committee’s keenness to achieve the principle of equal opportunities among all candidates to present their electoral programs in a fair and transparent atmosphere, during the electoral campaigns that continue until the third of next October.

The committee noted that “this violation contravenes the controls and rules of electoral campaigns,” stressing that the stipulated legal measures will be taken against violators.

It called on candidates to adhere to the provisions of the executive instructions for the elections, especially the controls and rules of electoral campaigns, in addition to adhering to the policy and controls of candidates’ use of artificial intelligence in implementing their electoral campaigns, to ensure an electoral process in accordance with the highest standards of integrity and transparency.