Abu Dhabi Police warned of the dangers of fireworks and crackers, calling on parents to tighten control over their children, prevent them from buying them, and not using them, because of the danger they pose to their safety.

Abu Dhabi Police warned that fireworks and crackers that children buy during Eid days threaten their safety, as they lead to physical damage such as burns and permanent disfigurements, in addition to causing fear, panic, and inconvenience to residents, patients, and the elderly.

Emirates Today monitored websites and social media accounts promoting the sale of fireworks of various types, while residents confirmed that the activity of these sites increases intensely before vacations and holidays, to attract children and teenagers to use fireworks.

According to local police reports, children were burned in several previous incidents across the country, as a result of fireworks exploding while they were being used unconsciously, and this led to parts of their bodies being burned, which the Ministry of Interior warns against, through its ongoing awareness campaigns.

Abu Dhabi Police warned families of the danger of their children buying fireworks from some social media platforms, which try to exploit children and teenagers by providing fireworks at low prices.

She called on families to pay attention to the potential harm caused by fireworks to their children during the joyful celebration of Eid al-Fitr, and to the dangers of buying and selling them illegally on various occasions.

The police warned of the dangers of practicing fireworks and the gases emitted from them, and the harmful substances they carry that affect the respiratory system, explaining that they do not only pose a danger to their young users, but also affect those in the vicinity of their use, as they may cause burns and various deformities that lead to permanent disabilities. Or temporary, as it causes damage to property, as a result of the fires it causes when it ignites.

She appealed to families to cooperate and respond to awareness-raising guidelines and to report parties that promote materials that harm members of society, due to the real danger these games pose. She advised parents in particular to monitor their children and deter them from using fireworks.

The first article of the federal decree law, regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and dangerous materials, stipulates that “explosives are a chemical compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that interact with each other when exposed to predisposing factors such as an activating force in producing pressure and heat at a certain speed, leading to the impact or damage of Damage to the surrounding area, including fireworks.”

Article 3 of the law stipulates that “explosives may not be acquired, possessed, obtained, or carried, or imported, exported, re-exported, transited, temporarily shipped, traded in, manufactured, repaired, transported, or disposed of in any way, except After obtaining a license or permit to do so from the licensing authority or the concerned authority.”

Article No. (54) stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and a fine of not less than 100,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who trades in fireworks, imports, exports, manufactures them, or brings them into the country without a license.