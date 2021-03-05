A group of international scientists demand a new who independent, when the World Health Organization announced that will not publish the “interim reports” on the work of his research team in Wuhan to analyze the origins of the Covid virus.

The postponement occurs when there is a dispute between China and the United States over access to investigate Covid in the Asian giant.

A group of thirty scientists claim a real investigation independent on the origins of the pandemic in China. They call on the international community “to create a new structure”, when noting “the limits of access and the conflicts of interest that the current mission suffers.”

They posted this order on The Wall Street Journal and the french newspaper Le Monde. It is signed by Jamie Metzl, a member of the National Security Council of the White House under the Clinton administration and a former collaborator of Joe Biden, but there are also virologists, such as the French Bruno Canard and Etiene Decroly, researchers from the French CNRS, the geneticists Jean Michel Claverie from the University of Aix Marseille and Virginie Courtier from the Jacques Monod Institute of the CNRS in France.

The open letter sets out the structural limitations in the exercise of this common mission of the WHO and China. They propose a list of conditions necessary to conduct a scientific investigation capable of answering the questions posed by the emergency created by the virus.

The letter is a response to the first conclusions offered by the WHO and China, at a press conference in Wuhan on February 9, over 3 hours.

A member of the WHO in China arrive at the Wuhan hotel where he is staying. Photo: Reuters

Orders

They believe that these early findings are of concern to the international community. Especially the mission calls to intensify the investigation on possible circulation of coronavirus through trade in frozen products, which contribute to the Chinese thesis that the virus could have reached the country in this way and was not born there.

In the open letter, the group of scientists believes that all “the scenarios should be examined: a zoological event with or without an intermediary animal, an infection on a collection site of a laboratory employee, a member of the accompanying staff, an infection during the transport of animals or collected samples, an infection acquired in the Wuhan City laboratory, the escape from the laboratory without infection acquired in the place and the evacuation of garbage or the escape of animals from the laboratory ”.

For the scientists in the open letter, the mission sent had no neither the competences nor the independence neither the mandate nor the access to the data necessary to conduct a true investigation.

“Half of the team was made up of Chinese citizens, so scientific independence was very limited, that the members of the information have been based on the information of the Chinese authorities who chose to communicate and that any joint report must be approved by the members. Chinese and international ”, they warn.

The scientists argue that currently “the field work has to be done by Chinese and the results are simply communicated to the international members of the joint team for their examination and discussion.”

They call to avoid conflicts of interest: one of the members funded the work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology on the coronavirus in bats.

They also had to rely on data from their Chinese colleagues rather than an independent investigation to establish whether or not there was an accident linked to the laboratory or scientific research.

“Our intention is not to weaken the WHO, which works under very difficult conditions at a time when global needs are immense,” they argued. But they recognized their limitations in such research.

Therefore they propose to create a new structure capable of alleviating the failures of the other. An investigation should be carried out “by an independent team, including people familiar with the Chinese language and its culture, with access to all sites, samples and personnel of interest ”.

Among them, “the registry of personnel from the markets and laboratories of Wuhan, hospital dossiers of early or suspected patients, sites where samples of wild fauna were collected, blood banks, high samples in the markets, genetic sequences of pathogens studied in the research laboratories and registration of the experiences carried out “.

They also consider essential “to maintain confidential interviews with the first suspected patients of the virus and their families”, something that this group that traveled to China failed.

Chinese theses

The official mission of WHO and China had judged the possibility of a laboratory accident unlikely to continue scientific research in this regard.

This statement is what produced absolute skepticism in the American administration and a position taken by the director general of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He admitted that after questioning the team members “all hypotheses remain on the table,” he said at the Wuhan conference.

Three weeks after its mission to discover the origin of the virus, the organization announced that it will publish “in the next few weeks” a full report, which will include “important findings”.

However, “the team of international experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), sent in January to Wuhan in China, to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, has decided not to publish finally its provisional findings, “reported the US financial daily the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on February 12 that the expert team would promptly publish “an interim report,” which would briefly summarize its research work in China. The multinational team had worked for a month, before a more comprehensive report was expected a few weeks later.

But this interim report was still pending on Thursday, more than three weeks after the conclusion of his mission.

By definition, a summary does not include all the details. So since there is so much interest in this report, a summary alone would not satisfy the curiosity of readers, “the expert who heads the research team, Peter Ben Embarek, told the Wall Street Journal.

The WHO now plans to publish “in the coming weeks” a full report, which will include “important findings,” according to a spokesman for the organization, quoted by the US newspaper.

US requirements

At a press conference on Thursday, US diplomacy spokesman Ned Price called on Beijing to show “transparency.” “What we have made clear over several weeks is that we have deep concerns about how the Covid-19 investigation team’s first results were communicated and questions about the underlying process to achieve these results,” he said.

Experts from the United States and the WHO have been pressuring China since the end of the Beijing investigation to provide more data, as the investigative work has ended with no definitive conclusions.

“We want more data. We ask for more data ”, Dr. Ben Embarek said at the time.

Experts appeared to rule out the possibility that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as the Trump administration claimed.

In a press conference at the end of their mission, they considered it a hypothesis “Highly unlikely.”

But the director general of the WHO, shortly after, had rectified the situation by stating that “all the assumptions remain on the table” to explain the origin of the pandemic.

Until now, the final conclusions of the mission of the WHO and China for the virus are unknown.

Paris, correspondent

ap

