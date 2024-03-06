The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase the Philips 243V7QDAB monitor. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 28%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €122.90. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Philips 243V7QDAB
The Philips 243V7QDAB monitor it is an economical model designed for those who do not want to spend a lot. It is a 24-inch screen in full HD (1920 x 1080) at 75 Hz, with support for Low Blue Mode to protect your eyes. It has HDMI, DVI, VGA output and has integrated audio speakers. It is VESA ready.
It's clearly not a gaming screenbut for those who need to set up an office/study computer and want to save money, it can be a suitable choice.
#Monitor #24inch #Philips #speakers #strong #discount #Amazon #studyoffice
Leave a Reply