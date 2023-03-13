Migrant massacre, the rule that reveals everything. The official document

Keep arguing about it massacre of migrants occurred on the Crotone coast of Steccato di Cutrocost the life of 79 peopleincluding also 30 between children and teenagers. Controversy from the opposition over the failure tribute to the victims by the premier Melons after the CDM in Calabria. Tick ​​the document of the Keep them in mind which indicates the rules of engagement for the Coast Guard. The vehicles on patrol – we read in La Repubblica – must limit themselves to ensure monitoring (possibly in occult form) gods movements of the vessel itself“. This is the official text referred to by the commander of the Captaincy of Crotone Vittorio Aloi to justify the failure to intervene of Coast Guard vehicles to rescue the boat wrecked on the shoal. They are in a document entitled “Technical-operating agreement for interventions related to the phenomenon of illegal immigration by sea”.

The document, signed on September 14, 2005 by Giuseppe Pisanu (Berlusconi government) and still in force, has never actually been applied, as confirmed by the role of the Coast Guard which, until 2018, he considered Sar event any boat of migrants, operating rescues in full autonomy. And it is in fact with the directive of the March 2019 that Matthew Salvinithen at the Viminale, asks the heads of the police forces – continues Repubblica – to “abide scrupulously at operational indications in order to prevent the illegal entry of immigrants into the national territory”. Thus, on the night between 25 and 26 February, the powerful patrol boats of the Coast Guard of Crotone and Reggio Calabria remained in port because, in front of the report Of Frontex of a vessel in “good navigable conditions”, the rules of engagement provide that it must fire a police operation and that the means concerned (those of Finance) “must limit themselves to ensure The monitoring of the vessel”.

