The Region of Murcia stands out internationally for being one of the main fruit and vegetable producing powers, a brand that has reached the global market thanks to the wide network of small farmers and specialized companies in the sector. This industry, it should be remembered, exceeds 4% of the regional GDP. But being a driving activity, apart from being essential, requires surrounding oneself with suppliers such as Monisol, a company specialized in the manufacture and commercialization of phytosanitary machinery, machining and agricultural accessories.

Of 100% Murcian origin and with more than 30 years of experience, the entity offers tailor-made solutions for its clients, both sale and distribution of new products (machines, original spare parts, accessories …) and repair or manufacture of specific parts.

This service, precisely, reaches special relevance with the entry, yesterday (officially, at 10.37 am), of spring, a period of inflection for farmers, since it is a time of renewal and crop forecasting. During the next weeks and months, it is time to carry out the crops that you want to harvest during the summer and early autumn, at the same time that the lands are protected against possible pests and diseases, without forgetting the improvements that the fields and machinery require after the consequences. from the winter cold and the episodes of intense rains.

The company is the official distributor of the Italian brands Bertolini and Ciclone, and of the Catalan Call Abella



Monisol, as a result of its ambitious commitment to R&D and being the official distributor of the prestigious brands Bertolini, Ciclone and Call Abella, has become the main ‘partner’ of the agricultural sector in the Region, as well as in the provinces bordering areas and other parts of the country, thanks to its online store. In this way, efficiency and effectiveness are raised to the maximum power with the common denominator of providing the customer with comprehensive and tailored care.

It offers two lines of business. On the one hand, the distribution and sale of phytosanitary machinery and agricultural accessories, such as pumps, original spare parts, dusters, herbicide bars, turbines, sprinklers, hose reels, hydrochargers, etc. And on the other, the repair and manufacture of pieces of all kinds of sizes and models; For this service, the client only has to request it and the Monisol CNC machining workshop is in charge of delivering the same one already fixed or a new identical one. Precisely, these personalized and commissioned jobs have put the company at the forefront of the sector, both for precision and for quality-price, through its fine handling of the lathe, milling machine, welding, boilermaking, drilling and stamping.

This excellence allows to trace exact parts not only for the agricultural sector, but also for the food, pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, plastic, industrial cold industries … It even uses different materials: steels, alloyed steels, stainless, plastics and aluminum . This ability to adapt to any assignment is achieved thanks to its multidisciplinary team, open-mindedness and safe manufacturing with guarantees.

Solutions against Covid



Of all, one of the star ranges of Monisol are the sprayers, available in different formats from one liter, which farmers use to apply phytosanitary products on their farms, so that they are free of diseases, pests and weeds. Backpacks, pistols, lances, bars, wheelbarrows and many other fumigation accessories are available to the public in its physical and online stores; in fact, both sales channels bring together, in the same space, a large catalog of solutions so that the customer can find those that suit their needs.

Monisol sprays, a year ago, were the ‘weapons’ that many heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic used to slow the evolution of the virus, spraying disinfectant liquid on indoor surfaces and outdoor spaces. Today, these products are no longer the exclusive property of the field to become familiar with the rest of society, which values ​​their effectiveness and the essential role they played in the most uncertain moments of this health crisis.