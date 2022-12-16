It is a miracle that the 19-year-old daughter of Monique Oolbekkink (44) survived the head-on collision. On October 29, 2021, she collided with a truck on the N35 near Enschede. Photos and reports of the accident were already online, only the mother of the traffic victim still knew nothing. “Something like that is extremely traumatic.”

This week it was announced that Minister of Justice Yesilgöz wants control rooms to stop alerting journalists in incidents such as house fires, traffic accidents and stabbings. This in connection with the law on privacy. The Dutch Association of Journalists is displeased, as are 112 photographers who believe this hinders them.

Monique Oolbekkink thinks otherwise. She was busy filling the tray with Halloween candy that night in October when suddenly her phone rang. It turned out to be her daughter's boyfriend. "He said that our daughter Sydney had a car accident, but that she was doing well under the circumstances," says De Hengelose.