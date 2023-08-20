Monique, 56, spent 45 years searching for her biological father, of whom she only knew the name. But every time the trail came to a dead end. She became so despondent that she gave up at a certain point. Until her son asked her to try one more time. “And then the envelope fell on the bus. I found my family. I know who my father is and where I come from,” she says, crying.
Ilah Rubio
