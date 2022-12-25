Monique Pardo, who continues in force in the artistic environment and on Peruvian TV, became popular for her work as a vedette and singer of remembered hits, such as “Caramelo”. Little is known about the personal life of the popular ‘Diva Pop del Pueblo’, since she tries to keep her most intimate matters in reserve.

Although rumored romances are known about her that she would have had with world-class artists, such as Mick jaggerShe was only married once. Of past nuptials, the red-haired artist has openly said that she has bad memories, but she rescues having had her only daughter, Lucero. She knows who she married and the reasons for her breakup.

Who was Monique Pardo’s only husband?

Monique Pardo, whose real name is María Silvia, got married in 1971, when she was 14 years old. Her partner and her husband was one of her cousins’ close friends.

She explained to a local media that the man she was married to had a marked age difference with her, since he was 10 years older than her. Thus, she also remembered that he was a person who was fond of the guitar.

Monique Pardo married when she was still a minor. Photo: Composition LR/La República/Broadcast

Pardo, being a minor, had to present legal documentation together with his parents so that they affirm that they approved the union of their youngest daughter. Although she got married in the midst of a great uproar, the singer spent dark moments next to her husband, which the artist has preferred to forget.

Why did Monique Pardo separate from her husband?

As we advanced lines before, Monique did not take away with pleasant memories of the engagement she had with her first husband. He took advantage of the fact of having a wide age distance from her to incur ill-treatment against her.

“I was a girl when I was with him. I got married and the following year I had my daughter. At 16 I separated. But, on that journey, I tell you roughly, I suffered the worst harassment, so much mistreatment that I was even about to die, ”she recalled for a local media when asked about the issue.

Monique Pardo has also revealed that her wedding day was the first time she saw her father. Photo: composition LR/dissemination/La República

Months after her wedding she had her daughter; the following year she made the decision to divorce her husband. This meant a relief for the former vedette. “Everyone told me to report it. In front of my house was the police station. When I did, my misfortunes ended and I stayed with my mother Rosa. ”, She recounted in the same interview.