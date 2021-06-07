Monique Pardo fulfilled her civic duty and went to the polls at her polling place, this Sunday, June 6. The Peruvian artist wanted to participate in the second round of the 2021 elections and arrived at her table supported by a nurse and in a wheelchair.

At 64, the interpreter of “Caramelo” exercised her right to vote very enthusiastically, because days ago she had used her social networks to encourage her followers to participate in the elections.

As recalled, Monique Pardo caused concern after suffering a fall on the set of The Artist of the Year on Saturday, June 5. The veteran figure of the show danced to the rhythm of the song “Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones when the platform on which he showed his steps played a trick on him and fell to the ground.

Despite the accident, the presentation of Monique Pardo and Diego Val was praised by the members of the jury. “Having you as part of the choreography has given it a touch, we were impressed to see you. You are an icon and we know about your history with Mick Jagger (…) Anyone has a stumble ”, commented Denisse Dibós.

“A thousand apologies for the stumble, all the stumbles of life I overcome,” said Monique, once reincorporated.

Monique Pardo shows her downfall

Through their social networks, Monique pardo shared the precise moment he falls on the set of Artist of the Year. “This is an attempt on life!” He wrote on Twitter.

