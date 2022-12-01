Many months have passed since Monique Pardo Y Gisela Varcárcel They do not share the same television set, this is due to the spectacular fall he suffered years ago in “The Big Show”. The interpreter of “Caramelo” held an interview and did not hesitate to comment on the producer of América TV.

Monique Pardo and Gisela Valcárcel were very close until, in 2021, at one of the galas of “El gran show”, the singer fell in the middle of a presentation. Later, she assured that the popular “Señito” never communicated with her, so she announced that she would sue her for damages and, in return, would ask for a million dollars.

What does Monique Pardo think about Gisela Valcárcel?

During a conversation with the “Let’s Talk Beauty” program, Monique Pardo did not hesitate to refer to Gisela Valcárcel and the complaint she filed against her a long time ago. Along these lines, she revealed that the host no longer responds to the WhatsApp greeting and assured that she does not seek to open the trial again, but she made it clear that if she has to, she will.

“She, not once, not a caress. We have a WhatsApp, where I talk to myself, because she doesn’t answer me and I believe in God, I do believe in Jesus. So behave yourself, because I already won a lawsuit against you. Trial that I get, I win it. I don’t want to fight, I just want to love”, were the words of the former vedette.

Monique Pardo announces program on YouTube

Show business figures migrated to virtual platforms and Monique Pardo was no exception. The singer announced that she will launch her virtual show “Doctor Caramelo” through the Zombie + YouTube channel. This format will premiere on Sunday, November 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Monique Pardo announces her entry to YouTube with “Doctor Caramel”. Photo: capture YouTube

Did Monique Pardo not want to go to the Bad Bunny concert?

Monique Pardo spoke exclusively with El Popular and was consulted about the shows that Bad Bunny offered in Peru. In this way, the interpreter of “Caramelo” said that she was offered to go to the show, but she rejected the offer.

“ I know the organizers, they invited me, and I said ‘no’. Even if they give me the tickets, I wouldn’t go because I don’t like that artist,” said the national artist.