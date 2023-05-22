Monique Pardo He gave his opinion about the media conflict between Susy Díaz and Néstor Villanueva and the million-dollar lawsuit that has been filed in court. According to the popular ex-dancer, these figures do anything to be present on television. “I am disgusted by those people who do anything to be in front of a camera,” she said, referring to the scandals. “I have verified once again how wrong I was to help Mrs. Díaz so much because I helped her come to light and I don’t care about her ingratitude,” said the interpreter of “Candy”.

These statements were given to La República. As is known, the figure in the middle lives a nightmare after revealing that unscrupulous individuals threaten and extort her in exchange for not attempting her life. “If I don’t put a million dollars into a foundation, they told me they knew everything about me,” she said.

