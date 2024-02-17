Monique Pardo battle for your health. The 'Caramelo' interpreter denounced EsSalud for not providing optimal care, despite making a private payment. In addition, she exploded again against Gisela Valcárcel's production due to the fall she had in 2021, as she points out that she has damaged her physical condition since then. Pardo will also sell his records and posters to cover his medical expenses.

YOU CAN SEE: Monique Pardo surprises by showing the conditions in which she lives: they ask for help for the artist

Did Monique Pardo once again blame Gisela Valcárcel's program?

The exvedette He assured that due to the incident he suffered on Gisela Valcárcel's program, some years ago, symptoms of heart failure arose. In fact, she said that Julie Freundt was the only person who cared for the clinic to give her an accurate diagnosis and that she communicated this to the members of Apdayc, in order for them to give her financial support.

“My health is deteriorating. I have heart failure and I already had the injury when they threw me (on Gisela Valcárcel's program), I already had symptoms, but they didn't detect it. The only thing they did was take me because Julie Freundt screamed at them, thank you Julie, I'm still alive because of you. And she connected me with Apdayc to help me. “I have to medicate myself daily, I need medicine and therapy,” she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Monique Pardo: what is your real name and why do you not like to mention it?

How does Monique Pardo cover her medical expenses?

Monique Pardo He addressed his followers and highlighted that during his artistic career he has only dedicated himself to selling art and not scandals for local entertainment. There, he showed the products that he sells to his followers from his home, such as his records of his best songs and his posters. But, because that is not enough, he will also sell his red car, which he has had for several years. She invited her followers to go to her house so that they can purchase these products to cover the costs of medicines and therapies that she requires.

“Your Monique knows she's a decent woman. Because you have followed my clean, impeccable career, I have never stolen anyone's husband, nor have I been involved in dirty things. I have always been an artist, and as an artist I have defended myself. I sell my records, and I sell my posters. Now I'm selling my car,” she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Susy Díaz will help Monique Pardo in the difficult situation she is going through: “You never know about anyone”

What is Monique Pardo's health status?

Monique Pardo It remains stable. However, he points out that he has acute chest pains and that as a result he has to be in a wheelchair. She was grateful to the people who see her on public roads trying to walk despite the pain she constantly feels.

“The part of my heart, stomach and abdomen hurts, they are eternal pains. I don't live, I survive. Andor I can't stand and have to be in a wheelchair, but I stand and walk. “People shout at me and encourage me, they are happy to see me walk,” he concluded.

#Monique #Pardo #poor #health #artist #puts #car #sale #medical #expenses