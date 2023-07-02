Monique Pardo has publicly exposed his complaint filed against GV Productionsfrom which Gisela Valcárcel she owns, due to the damages caused after suffering an accident in her program. The fact dates back to the year 2021, when the former vedette was part of her program and competed in different dance challenges. She always took advantage of the cameras to ask the popular “Señito” not to abandon her in her recovery process and the subsequent economic losses that the accident caused her.

How did Monique Pardo anticipate her lawsuit against Gisela Valcárcel?

In the year 2022, not having an expected response, Monique Pardo He went to his social networks to present the case to all his followers. She asked via Twitter for a legal defense. “How to survive this pain in moral and material abandonment. I need a lawyer urgently!”he wrote placing a cell phone number.

The fall that Monique Pardo had in full competition. Photo: Twitter

What does Monique Pardo ask for in her lawsuit against the producer of Gisela Valcárcel?

In dialogue with The Republic, Monique Pardo explained that the claim was admitted by the 31 Civil Court against the producer of Gisela Valcárcel. The exvedette was happy to have a response from Justice.

“Today I have to admit throughout Peru that I am happy for one reason and very sad for another. Happy because there is justice in my Peru, the claim that I have finally managed to file has been admitted against GV Producciones, which I suppose is Mrs. It is Gisela Valcárcel, to whom I begged with tears that I only wanted a hug, a kiss on the forehead, a plate of food and a doctor”, said the redhead.

“It was not a casual fall, we had rehearsed that. That device could not move while I was not sitting and holding on to two supports, but I trusted my colleagues. They say that one of them was the ‘Activator’. We will have to check it (…) Those who did that deserve jail because that was rehearsed”he added.

Why did Monique Pardo accuse Gisela Valcárcel of abandoning her?

Monique Pardo He described the accident he had on the set of Gisela Valcárcel as an “attempt on his life.” In this sense, he also accused Gisela Valcárcel of ignoring her claims and abandoning her.

“It was an attempt on my life, I have almost half my body with bruises, I think I am alive by a miracle because I fell on my face, my forehead hit the floor… but my bones are strong, I haven’t broken any. Gisela has no responsibility for this, but I feel that they pushed me, they made me fly on stage ”, commented the interpreter of ‘Caramelo’.