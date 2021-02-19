Monique Pardo announced the launch of her new reggaeton genre, with which she will return to the world of music and try to entertain her followers.

In an interview, the interpreter of “Caramelo” mentioned that she is affected by the crisis of the pandemic and the cancellation of mass events.

“We artists have not worked for a year, but we do not lose the desire to entertain the public, we seek to laugh rather than cry. That’s why I’m recording my reggaetón “Vacúname”, so that everyone can dance, ”he pointed out to Trome.

He assured that he does not seek to ask for financial help, but rather a space to continue working in the midst of the spread of the coronavirus.

Also, he referred to the letter written by the former Minister of Culture, Susana baca, which was addressed to President Sagasti for the situation of the artists.

“I am not going to ask for a bonus, but for the opportunity to work because the situation is very critical. A few days ago Susana Baca has been clear, I hope they will listen to us ”, the former vedette also mentioned.

He took the opportunity to make a call to the Peruvian Government. “We cannot continue like this, a response from the government is needed to return to work with all the protocols, with reduced capacity,” he concluded.

Monique pardo She will run in the next elections as a candidate for Congress for the National United Renaissance Party (RUNA), led by Ciro Gálvez Herrera.

Monique Pardo, latest news:

