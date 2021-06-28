Monique Pardo still cannot recover from the accident she suffered on the stages of the program Artist of the year. The Peruvian artist was admitted to a clinic for the ailments and assured that she feels “abandoned” by the production of the space that América television broadcast.

“I have had an X-ray to rule out a hemorrhage in the lung, in the chest. On the third day after the fall it started to bother me. Now I can’t move, my body is totally resentful ”, explained the famous 64-year-old for this medium.

“They have not been contacted. They abandoned me, at first they brought me to a control, but then they forgot about me. I want to be recognized, I don’t want to sue. It almost killed me. What harm have I done to them so that they punish me like this, I went with love, I don’t harm anyone. Indifference is what hurts me the most ”, she added sadly.

As it is remembered, Monique Pardo fell from a movable platform, in full presentation of the artist Diego Val, with whom she interpreted the song “Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones.

The singer of “Caramelo” stressed that the accident could be avoided, since she had already rehearsed that part of the performance. “He had to back off when I sat down, why didn’t he tell me. He could have grabbed my arm, “he said.

On the other hand, Monique Pardo made a publication on her social networks, directed towards the host of Reinas del show. “Soon I will be at the San Gabriel clinic (…) Mrs. Valcárcel I am waiting for your call,” he wrote.

Monique Pardo attended voting in a wheelchair

After the hard fall in one of her presentations in The Artist of the Year, Monique Pardo did everything to attend the second round of the general elections and was caught in a wheelchair inside her polling place.

Monique Pardo went to her polling place to participate in the 2021 elections. Photo: Monique Pardo / Instagram

The singer of “Caramelo” did not want to miss this electoral party despite the pain she felt after this painful fall.

Monique Pardo was the star of Juliana Oxenford’s bachelorette party

In November 2020, Juliana Oxenford revealed unpublished images of what was her bachelorette party in 2018. The host spent pleasant moments with the ex-vedette and other close friends.

Pancho Rodriguez surprises with his imitation of Monique Pardo in This is war

Last Thursday, June 24, Pancho Rodríguez surprised viewers with a fun imitation of Monique Pardo as part of one of the challenges of the program.

At the head he had Mario Hart, who had to imitate Susy Díaz interpreting his different songs. As expected, the imitation caused laughter from all his colleagues in reality.

monique pardo

Monique Pardo announcing her new song: “I’m not going to ask for a bonus”

Monique Pardo announced the launch of her new reggaeton theme song, with which she will return to the world of music and try to entertain her followers. In an interview, the interpreter of “Caramelo” mentioned that she is affected by the pandemic crisis and the cancellation of mass events.

“We artists have not worked for a year, but we do not lose the desire to entertain the public, we seek to laugh rather than cry. That’s why I’m recording my reggaeton “Vacúname”, so that everyone can dance, ”he pointed out for Trome.

Monique Pardo, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.