According to Des Bouvrie, she and Otto are having a ‘very nice time’ at the moment. The two met in November during a business meeting. “We clicked right away,” said 59-year-old Monique, who says she is currently “dating a lot” with Klein.

Otto Klein is active in the fashion world. In 1998 he founded his own wholesale Collections. ‘With a nice mix of brands, Collections stands out in the fashion landscape. Retailers from all over the country come to our showroom for international and leading women’s brands,” Klein said on the business platform LinkedIn.